15 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Seeking the Root of Gun Attacks

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Medics and well-wishers take a hospital stretcher carrying Tundu LIssu aboard an ambulance plane that was used to transport him to Nairobi for further treatment.
By Sylivester Domasa

Dodoma — The State has moved to form a task force to investigate the extrajudicial attacks on a prominent politician and a retired senior army officer, as no leads have emerged in relation to last Thursday's gun shooting.

Defence and National Service Minister Dr Hussein Mwinyi announced in the National Assembly yesterday that the government had formed a special task force whose members are drawn from all security organs, to probe the wave of attacks on high-profile personalities.

"I understand the task force has been formed and will work on the matter in a manner that will help restore and uphold peace," Dr Mwinyi said. He was responding to a supplementary question from Chambani MP Mr Yusuph Salum Hussein (CUF).

Gunmen shot and badly wounded the outspoken opposition MP for Singida East (Chadema) Tundu Lissu, a week ago near his Dodoma residence home, in an attack that shocked the nation known for its relative peace and stability.

More on This

Police launched a manhunt for Lissu's attackers who shot him in the stomach, leg and arm, according to medical reports. The MP was approaching the residence after attending the morning's National Assembly session.

Retired Major General of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Mr Vincent Mritaba, was attacked at his Ununio house shortly after arriving from a local bank. The concerned lawmaker requested the government's clarification on why the army should not be involved in peace restoration efforts.

He had argued that the national army had won many accolades for helping to restore peace and security in foreign countries. "... but in the wake of gun attacks, there's no longer peace in our country."

He added: "I am aware that weapons that were used are supposed to be under the custody of the armed forces. Why can't the army mount operations to net the culprits?" In his response, the minister said the army's duty was to secure the country, but did, on request from other security organs, play its part.

"We have a unit that is responsible for conducting operations, arresting culprits and seizing firearms," he said.

Meanwhile, the minister explained that the army was consistently on standby to protect the country against any potential intruders, adding that the force had consolidated border posts by equipping them with modern and sophisticated facilities.

"The army has also been collaborating with other security organs partly to ensure that peace and security is maintained in the country," he said in response to a question from Mkoani MP Twahi Mohamed (CUF).

More on This

Opposition MP Lissu's State Critical but Stable - Party Leader

Chadema Party has denied reports in a section of Tanzanian media that fiery Tanzanian opposition Chief Whip and Singida… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.