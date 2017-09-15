14 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kecoso Games Uplift Kisumu Spirits

Kisumu town on Thursday came to life when teams started arriving for the annual Kecoso Games which start on Saturday across the county.

The mood was already electric with club football giants Gor Mahia storming the lake side city for their SportPesa Premier League match against Chemelil Sugar which Gor won 3-0.

First to arrive in Kisumu -- which was chaotic as recently as Wednesday after youths attacked women attending an inter-faith peace meeting accusing them of buying national identity cards -- were the Kenya Maritime Authority.

They are among 12 teams that will compete in as many games during the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games that draw institutional teams from the communications sector.

Kenya Ports Authority, who are the games overall defending champions, were expected later Thursday evening. Also expected Thursday were Kenya Airports Authority, KCCA, Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Kenya Communications Authority and Kenya Broadcasting Corporation. Unlike in the past when teams have been staying in learning institutions, things are different this time with all teams settling for hotels.

"After the experience of the last year's edition of the games in Nakuru where Kabarak University, which was the games main village, failed to accommodate all the teams, forcing others to look for alternative accommodation, most teams preferred to book their players into hotels this time round," Kecoso official Sammy Wanjohi said.

The fact that most of the institutions are also in session also forced teams to stay in hotels, offering good business for the locals.

Many business people at the popular Chiro Mbero Market said the games were a Godsend, angling to maximise on profits.

