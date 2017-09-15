14 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kindiki Election as Senate Deputy Speaker Latest Show of Jubilee Dominance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki was on Thursday afternoon elected as the Senate Deputy Speaker after garnering 38 votes beating his only challenger, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina who got 17 votes.

The voting exercise was forced to go to round two after the two candidates failed to garner 44 out of 67 votes required for one to be declared winner; consequently Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka was compelled to order the Senators to return to the ballot.

"The threshold is supposed to be 45 votes which has not been met and therefore we shall take a second vote in accordance with the standing order number seven," said Lusaka.

The standing order number seven of Senate dictates that "If no candidate is supported by the votes of two-thirds of all the Senators, a fresh election shall be held," reads part of the statement.

12 Senators however, opted to skip the exercise that saw Kindiki carry the day and upon being sworn in, he promised to faithfully and diligently work for the people of Kenya.

"I will do right to all manner of persons in accordance with the constitution of Kenya and the laws and conventions of Parliament without fear or favor affection or ill will, so help me God," said Kindiki.

Jubilee Party enjoys a majority of Senators in the House having 39 with the opposition, National Super Alliance (NASA), having 28 Senators.

On Wednesday, Senate Clerk, Jeremiah Nyegenye told Capital FM News that it was only Kindiki and Ole Kina who had successfully managed to return their nomination papers beating the deadline.

The Opposition outfit - since the nullification of the August 8 presidential election - has said it will not acknowledge President Uhuru Kenyatta authority to open Parliament and will therefore not participate in its business until the fresh presidential election is conducted on of October 17.

Immediately after the election, the Opposition members who availed themselves for the vote stepped out leaving the Jubilee Senators behind and they went on ahead to approve the party's seven members to its House Business Committee.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.