Zimbabwe: Cassper Nyovest Jets in Today

South African musician Cassper Nyovest is expected in the country today for two shows in Harare and Bulawayo this weekend.

The musician is expected to perform at Large City Hall in Bulawayo tonight while tomorrow he graces Impala Car Rental's 10th anniversary celebrations at Glamis Arena in Harare.

Impala Car Rental director Thompson Dondo said they will host Cassper Nyovest at their premises this afternoon at an event that will be broadcast on Star FM.

"We are happy to have him for our 10th anniversary celebrations. It will be a time to remember our clients and our workers that have been instrumental in our growth over the past 10 years. Cassper has been doing well regionally and we will celebrate with him," said Dondo.

He said they will honour 10 clients that have been loyal over the past 10 years and they will also reward 10 workers that have been with the company since it started. A lot of prizes are meant to be won at Glamis Arena at the function that has a number of activities lined up.

The first part of the event will be a sungura affair that will have various musicians performing between 10am and 6pm. The second slot will be headlined by South Africa's Cassper Nyovest who will be supported by Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Soul Jah Love.

The Cassper Nyovest concert begins at 7pm and fans who will have attended the sungura event will enjoy the night gig without an extra cost. Tickets to the sungura gala will be going for $5 while entry to the Cassper Nyovest event is pegged at $10.

Sungura musicians to perform in the afternoon are Alick Macheso, Suluman Chimbetu, Peter Moyo, Romeo Gasa, Simon Mutambi, Lucky Kumene, Tatenda Pinjisi and Somandla Ndebele.

Traditional contemporary singer Sam Dondo and dancehall chanter Freeman will be guest performers at the sungura event. Besides Winky D, Soul Jah Love and Jah Prayzah, other local acts that are set to share the stage with Cassper Nyovest are Tehn Diamond, Junior Brow, T-Gonz and Stunner.

Organiser of the Bulawayo show Sikonjwa Babongile said the musician has a large fan base in Bulawayo and they wanted fans to have a good time with their musician.

"Cassper is very popular this side and we are looking forward to hosting the event," he said. Nyovest will be sharing with the Cal-Vin, Freeman, Soul Jah Love and other acts that include DJ Skaiva.

"The line-up is balanced because those are some of the musicians that have been performing well. We are calling upon the fans to come in their numbers and enjoy the music," said Babongile.