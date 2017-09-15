Nigeria Drops in FIFA Ranking, Despite Impressive Outings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped six places in the latest FIFA Coca Cola world rankings despite impressive results against Cameroon in the World Cup qualifying matches.

The rankings released on Thursday by Football World Governing body showed that the Eagles dropped from the 38th to the 44th position in the world and fifth in Africa with 695 points.

It said that Egypt retained the first position on the continent and 30th in the world with 815 points, followed by Tunisia with 810 points and 31st in the world.

Senegal is third on the continent and 33 in the world with 774 points while DR Congo is 4th in Africa and 42 in the world with 709 points.

African Champions, Cameroon are 6th in Africa and 45th in the world with 689 points.

In the top 10 ranked countries, Germany became the number while Brazil is second.

Portugal is third, Argentina fourth, Belgium fifth and Poland sixth.

Osita Okeke, Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, South Africa chapter, said that there was no cause to worry about the latest rankings as it affects the Eagles.

" Our concern now is to get the World Cup ticket from group B. That should be our immediate priority.

" It is not that the FIFA ranking is not good, but, the Eagles should be focused on beating Zambia in their next match.

"The ticket is our immediate goal and the Supporters club in South Africa are solidly behind the Eagles," Okeke said.