Deputy President William Ruto has claimed that Nasa leaders fear losing to President Uhuru Kenyatta in the repeat election.

He said this is why they are asking their supporters not to participate in the poll scheduled for October 17.

The DP spoke when he took the Jubilee campaign to Vihiga County on Thursday.

He said President Kenyatta's opponent, Mr Raila Odinga, is using calls for reform and threats to stop the election while the truth of the matter is that he does not want to take part in the poll for fear of losing "with an even bigger margin".

Mr Ruto wondered why the Opposition was afraid of the election when it claimed to have popular support.

"Kenyans should be allowed to make their own decisions on the leaders they want. After all, it's God who decides on leaders through elections," said the Deputy President.

CAUSING CONFUSION

He accused Nasa of seeking to cause confusion in a bid to negotiate a coalition government.

"Nobody should stand in the way of Kenyans choosing leaders of their choice at the ballot box," Mr Ruto said at the home of former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga in Mbale. He was addressing more than 5,000 people who gathered at the home and pledged their support for the Jubilee Party.

The DP also addressed a conference of Pentecostal Assemblies of God pastors from across the country at the Nyangori Church in Vihiga. At the meeting, he urged the church to continue praying for peace and stability ahead of the election.

Mr Ruto called on the region's voters to cast ballots for President Kenyatta, whom he described as a leader who was focused on uniting Kenyans and ensuring development.

SUPPORT

"I must say thank you for giving us 18,000 votes during the August 8 elections, up from 2,000 in 2013. But as we approach the October 17 repeat presidential poll, I humbly ask for more support for President Kenyatta from this county. Give us more votes this time," said Mr Ruto.

He was accompanied by Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende.

He advised leaders to engage in activities aimed at uniting the nation.

"As leaders, we should make sure we build bridges of friendship, brotherhood and togetherness, instead of dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines," Mr Ruto said as he welcomed Mr Akaranga and his supporters to the Jubilee Party.

Mr Akaranga asked the Vihiga residents "to make informed choices" by supporting the re-election of President Kenyatta, saying he was confident the Jubilee leader would win with a bigger margin. "I have come here with my supporters today to assure Jubilee that we will support the re-election of President Kenyatta come October 17," said Mr Akaranga.

Mr Marende cautioned the Luhya against being misled to support Nasa which, he said, was not going anywhere. "I want to ask you to vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta because he will still win the October 17 election."