14 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Community Festival in Germany

Asmara — Eritrean community sports festival was held with enthusiasm on 9 September in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

The sports festival which was held in connection with the 56th anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for independence was attended by adults and children's football teams from different European countries.

According to report, the objective of the festival was to create a forum through which the nationals could consolidate their unity and share experiences as well as nurturing competent youth.

At the event prizes were handed over to the winner teams and certificate of outstanding contribution to individuals and associations.

In the same vein, at the celebration the nationals organized in connection with the beginning of the armed struggle for Eritrean independence, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs, said that September 1 is a historic day in which the Eritrean people resorted to raise arms after being denied their rights through peaceful means.

Likewise, an Eritrean Pal talk group known as "EPLF Vision Room" contributed 4,300 Dollars towards martyrs trust.

The nationals residing in the US, Canada, Europe and Israel made the contribution during an event they organized in connection with June 20, Martyrs Day.

