14 September 2017

Eritrea: Economic Self-Reliance Fundamental for Ensuring Gender Equality

Asmara — Ensuring economic self-reliance through increasing productivity is fundamental component for ensuring gender equality. The comment was made by Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Union (NUEW).

Regarding the activities of the NUEW and the recently held national symposium and its outcome, Ms. Tekea said that the symposium was conducted with a view to review the existing situation of women and to identify the challenges the Eritrean women are encountering as well as to create a forum for discussion.

Indicating that women's participation in education is encouraging, Ms. Tekea called for integrated effort for its sustainability. She also called for reinforcing integrated effort to avoid occurrences that deter women from becoming self supporting and productive members of the society.

Pointing out that the Eritrean women have realized their gender equality through twofold struggle, Ms. Tekea called on young women to inherit the shining history and properly use the opportunity created to them.

Ms. Tekea reiterated that the societal awareness in general and that of males in particular is vital for ensuring gender equality and called for combating under age marriages and females school dropouts.

