14 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Livestock Vaccination in Gala-Nefhi

Asmara — Around 54 thousand livestock were vaccinated in Gala-Nefhi sub-zone with a view to ensure their health, according to a report by, Mr. Habtemariam Amenay, head of agriculture at the subzone.

Indicating that if livestock are exposed to contagious diseases the consequence will be grave, Mr. Habtemariam pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture in cooperation with concerned institutions and the public is conducting successful livestock vaccination program.

Head of livestock protection, Mr. Mussie Hadgu on his part said that the vaccination program was conducted from 32 centers in the 17 administrative areas, and that 90% of the program has been implemented.

The beneficiary farmers expressed appreciation for the opportunity they were provided.

