Sudan: Soldiers, Militiamen Killed in Shootings in Darfur

Abu Jabra / Murnei — A number of people was killed and wounded in a clash between a joint police and army force and drug traffickers in East Darfur. On Tuesday, a soldier was killed by militiamen in West Darfur.

The acting governor of East Darfur, Mudawi Abul Gasim, acknowledged to the media yesterday that there are a number of wounded members of the joint police and army force, who are in Khartoum for treatment. The clash with the drug traffickers occurred in Abu Jabra locality.

The state police chief Brig. Gen Jaafar Ahmed Osman said that the joint force managed to seize 48 sacks of cannabis, a motorcycle and a RBG-type multiple grenade launcher were seized.

Soldier killed

A member of the Sudanese army was killed and a member of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was wounded in Murnei in West Darfur. "Military personnel at the gates of Murnei denied two RSF militiamen on a motorcycle access to the town, as part of the ban on motorcycles inside the town," a source told Radio Dabanga.

One of the RSF militiamen opened fire on the guards, killing one of them instantly. The military personnel returned fire and wounded one of the militiamen. The other one was captured.