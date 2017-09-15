Sudan: Crimes in Darfur - Two Men Killed, Town Surrounded

Tawila / Jebel Amer / Nierteti — A man was shot and killed in Tawila, North Darfur, on Monday. A merchant was killed in a mining area in North Darfur on Wednesday. Militiamen surrounded a village in Central Darfur for four days in a row.

Armed men opened fire on Mohammadain Idris Adam in Kulu, southeast of Tawila, in North Darfur on Monday. Omda Mukhtar Bosh, coordinator of the camps for displaced people in the area, told Radio Dabanga that the militiamen, riding camels and horses, attacked Idris Adam when he was tilling his farm. He was killed on the spot.

In Jebel Amer, the gold mining area in El Sareif Beni Hussein locality, militiamen shot and killed merchant Abdelkarim Jamaa on Wednesday morning. A witness told this station that armed men attacked Jamaa in his shop, opened fire on him, killed him instantly, stole goods from his shop and then fled.

Jamaa lived in El Jeer, a district in Nyala in South Darfur, the witness said. He was buried in El Sareif yesterday.

Meanwhile the local police announced that they will move to the mining areas in Jebel Amer, as part of a new plan to deter smugglers and curb the high rate violence. The Sudanese Minister of Minerals, Hashim Ali Salim, said that the plan should extend the prestige of the state and enforce the law.

Siege

Militiamen surrounded Tur in Niereteti locality, Central Darfur, for four days in a row, listeners told Radio Dabanga. The militiamen accuse the villagers for the loss of their livestock.

From Sunday until Wednesday, the men use camels and motorcycles to drive around and surround Tur. They told residents that the cattle thieves who stole their cows had entered Tur.

A group headed by the commissioner in Nierteti managed to talk with the militiamen and break their siege on Tur on Wednesday, however, the tension remains in the area, listeners told Radio Dabanga.