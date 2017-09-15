Angola: Zaire - Police Arrests Foreigners for Illegal Stay

Mbanza Kongo — At least 661 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and one from Sudan were interrogated and arrested in August this year in the municipality of Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province, for illegal entry and stay in that part of the national territory.

Speaking to ANGOP, the director of the Bureau of Studies, Information and Analysis of the provincial command of the National Police in Zaire, superintendent Eduardo Alberto Didi, revealed that the arrests resulted in the routine operations carried out in this period.

He reported that during the routine operations 10 national citizens involved in aiding and promoting illegal immigration were also detained.

The Foreigners were handed over to the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), for the purpose of repatriation to their country of origin, while the Angolans are held accountable for the crime committed by the judicial authorities.

The province of Zaire shares 330 kilometers of border with the region of Central Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo.