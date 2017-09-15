14 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Police Arrests Foreigners for Illegal Stay

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — At least 661 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and one from Sudan were interrogated and arrested in August this year in the municipality of Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province, for illegal entry and stay in that part of the national territory.

Speaking to ANGOP, the director of the Bureau of Studies, Information and Analysis of the provincial command of the National Police in Zaire, superintendent Eduardo Alberto Didi, revealed that the arrests resulted in the routine operations carried out in this period.

He reported that during the routine operations 10 national citizens involved in aiding and promoting illegal immigration were also detained.

The Foreigners were handed over to the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), for the purpose of repatriation to their country of origin, while the Angolans are held accountable for the crime committed by the judicial authorities.

The province of Zaire shares 330 kilometers of border with the region of Central Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Angola

Bié - Over 10.000 Peasant Families Get Agricultural Inputs

Eighteen thousand four hundred thirty-five peasant families will benefit from fertilizers, seeds and other means of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.