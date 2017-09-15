Angola: Uíge - Official Highlights Deeds of President Agostinho Neto

Uíge — The contribution of the first President of the People's Republic of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, in the struggle for the liberation of Angola and Africa was highlighted on Thursday in the city of Uíge by the provincial deputy governor for the political and social sector, Maria Fernandes da Silva e Silva.

Maria da Silva was speaking at a talk promoted by the Uíge Provincial Government, as part of the National Hero's Day celebration, to be marked on September 17, and recommended to the young people to follow the example of António Agostinho Neto, contributing in the programs directed to the development of the country.

He also recommended an in-depth study of the life and work of the nationalist who proclaimed Angola's independence in the early hours of November 11, 1975, and then became the country's first president.

The contribution of Agostinho Neto as a doctor, poet and politician was highlighted by the person in charge during the speech, attended by members of the provincial government, academics, traditional authorities, religious leaders, National Police, Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), among others.