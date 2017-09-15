Angola: Zaire - First President of Angola's State Vision Enhanced

Mbanza Kongo — The government of northern Zaire province considered the first President of the Republic of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, a convinced nationalist and statesman who fought for the conquest of national independence and the well-being of the Angolan people.

A public note released Thursday in Mbanza Kongo on the occasion of National Hero's Day, to be marked on Sunday, reads that Agostinho Neto left a bequest to the Angolans a country free and independent of the Portuguese colonial yoke.

The official also said that António Agostinho Neto, who ruled Angola as from 1975 to 1979, had placed national unity at the center of his concerns, hence having proclaimed the slogan "from Cabinda (north) to Cunene (south), One People and One Nation."

The welfare of all Angolans and economic and social progress were other premises defended by Agostinho Neto, according to the note, which highlights his motto that "The most important is to solve people's problems."

António Agostinho Neto was born on September 17, 1922 in the village of Kaxicane, municipality of Icolo and Bengo, province of Luanda, and died on September 10, 1979 in Moscow, Russia.