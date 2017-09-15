Luanda — The national soccer team have a place in the FIFA ranking, going from 138 to 137, with 219 points, according to the latest update released today.

In a list led by Germany, with 1606 points, followed by Brazil (1590) and Portugal (1386), Cape Verde (rising 47 positions) is the best representative of PALOP (African Portuguese-speaking Countries) in 67, after Mozambique (108º / 309) and São Tomé and Príncipe (176/98).

At the level of the Africans, Egypt continue being the best, in the 30th with 815 points, followed by Tunisia (31º / 810) and Senegal (33º / 774).

The next ranking update will be released on October 16, 2017.

Here are the top ten:

1-Germany (1606) 2- Brazil (1590) 3- Portugal (1386) 4 - Argentina (1325) 5 - Belgium (1265) 6- Poland (1250) 7 - Switzerland (1210) 8 - France (1208) 9 - Chile (1195) 10- Colombia (1191)