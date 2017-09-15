Seychelles: Strengthening the Governance of the Financial Intelligence Unit

Two Seychellois women have recently been recognised during an award ceremony in Mauritius recognizing Africa's most… Read more »

The President has also announced that he will be strengthening the governance mechanism of the Financial Intelligence Unit to provide for a clearer framework of its functions, powers, operations and accountability.

Following the public hearings of the Finance & Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly, President Danny Faure has confirmed that no copies of contracts signed between Government and the security companies cited for either the FIU or the NDEA exist in the archives of State House, including the President's Private Office, the Vice-President's Office, the Cabinet Office and State House Administration.

