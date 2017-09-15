Angola: Over 200 Firearms Destroyed

Saurimo — At least 232 different firearms were destroyed Thursday in Saurimo eastern Lunda Sul province by the Provincial Commission for Disarmament of the Civil Population.

Among the objects destroyed are 1. 572 various ammunition, one AKM magazine , 113 hand grenades, four fuzes of B 21, an 82 mm mortar tube, 14 projectiles, an 82 mm mortar tripod, as well as 832 various projectiles.

On that occasion, the deputy coordinator of the commission, Joaquim Manuel, reported that from 2008 to 2017, 6.172 firearms were collected and received, of which 122 AKM, 18 hunting rifle, 2003 different magazines and 3.605 ammunition.

From this number, he continued, 3,045 firearms were destroyed including 12, 339 magazines and 1,144 ammunition.

The disarmament process began in April 2008 countrywide.