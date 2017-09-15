14 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 200 Firearms Destroyed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saurimo — At least 232 different firearms were destroyed Thursday in Saurimo eastern Lunda Sul province by the Provincial Commission for Disarmament of the Civil Population.

Among the objects destroyed are 1. 572 various ammunition, one AKM magazine , 113 hand grenades, four fuzes of B 21, an 82 mm mortar tube, 14 projectiles, an 82 mm mortar tripod, as well as 832 various projectiles.

On that occasion, the deputy coordinator of the commission, Joaquim Manuel, reported that from 2008 to 2017, 6.172 firearms were collected and received, of which 122 AKM, 18 hunting rifle, 2003 different magazines and 3.605 ammunition.

From this number, he continued, 3,045 firearms were destroyed including 12, 339 magazines and 1,144 ammunition.

The disarmament process began in April 2008 countrywide.

Angola

Bié - Over 10.000 Peasant Families Get Agricultural Inputs

Eighteen thousand four hundred thirty-five peasant families will benefit from fertilizers, seeds and other means of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.