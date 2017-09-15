Luanda — 1º de Agosto, league leaders, with 54 points, play Sunday at Coqueiros Stadium at 5:30 pm Progresso do Sambizanga, sixth place with 37points, in the heat up game of 25th round of the National First Division Football Championship Girabola2017.

In one of the oldest soccer derbies of Luanda, the game is expected with some enthusiasm by football lovers, in particular for the " 1º de Agosto " fans, who want to see their team at the top of the standings.

After a 4-0 win in the first round, the military team playing as visitors, will have to work hard to overcome the hosts, who come in the game with the opportunity for revenge.

Full games fixture

Saturday

Sagrada Esperança versus Bravos do Maquis, at 3pm in Dundo Santa Rita de Cássia-Desportivo da Huíla, 3pm in 4 January Stadium Progress da Lunda Sul-Kabuscorp do Palanca at 3 pm in Mangueira Stadium Petro de Luanda-Académica do Lobito,at 4 pm at 11 de Novembro Stadium Interclube-JGM do Huambo at at 5 pm at 22 de Junho Stadium

Sunday

Libolo-Caála, at 3 pm, in Calulo 1º de Maio-ASA, at 3 pm, Municipal Stadium Progresso do Sambizanga-1º de Agosto at 5.30 pm at Coqueiros Stadium.