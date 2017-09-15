14 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuando Cubango - Migration Service Reports Border Violations

Menongue — Five cases of border violations were recorded in the last seven days by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in southern Cuando Cubango province, reports the National Police Command.

According to the weekly report of the command of the National Police that reached ANGOP Thursday, seven citizens were arrested due to the border violation.

Among the detainees are three Angolans and four Namibians.

The seven detained citizens four are involved in narcotics trafficking, said the police source.

