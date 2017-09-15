Angola: Electronic Contracting System Starts Operating

Luanda — The Finance Ministry, through the National Service of Public Contracting (SNCP), last Wednesday in the central Benguela Province began a trainers training programme aimed at providing technicians with skills that will enable them to support the materialisation plan of the Electronic Contracting System.

This initiative is a follow-up to the publication, in the State Gazette, of the Presidential Order that regulates the creation of the Electronic Contracting National System and approves the regulation on its functioning.

With the publication of such legal instrument the conditions for the execution of the mentioned system are now set, reads the Finance Ministry note that has reached ANGOP.

According to the Finance Ministry's plan, other training programmes and workshops, in the ambit of the said contracting system, will take place in the coming months of October and November.