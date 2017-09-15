15 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Afrobasket2017 - Coach Surprised At Players' Attitude

Tunis — The head coach of the Angolan national senior men's basketball team, Manuel Silva, said that the performance of Angola in Afrobasket2017, co-hosted by Senegal and Tunisia, is not reflected on the preparation made by the squadmade, noting that the behavior of the players was totally different.

Speaking to the press at the end of the defeat against Senegal, which determined the Angolan team's premature departure, the coach explained that throughout the preparation, the national team presented a different posture than the one performed in the competition, which was decisive for the negative results.

"We worked hard and well, all conditions were created so that we could have a positive performance, but we did not correspond, we failed and we were not the same squad of the preparation", he said.

