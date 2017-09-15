Angola: President-Elect Gets More Congratulations

Luanda — Foreign and local personalities continue to congratulate Angola's president-elect, João Lourenço, for having been confirmed as the country's new chief magistrate, as a result of last August 23 general elections, recently validated by the Constitutional Court.

João Lourenço received congratulations from the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who wished him success in the mission of working to satisfy the aspirations of the Angolan people.

Al-Sisi expresses also his willingness to work together with João Lourenço for the development of the historic bilateral relations, as well as for the concert of common positions in the international forums, as well as at the level of the African Union.

In the same ambit, the executive secretary of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), the São Toméan Maria do Carmo Silveira, also congratulated president-elect João Lourenço and wished him success in such top post of the Angolan state.

"Considering the strong historical relations between the CPLP member states, we reiterate to Your Excellency the manifestation of our willingness and commitment to the accomplishment of the objectives and values of our community", Maria do Carmo Silveira writes in her congratulation letter.

On his turn, Luís José de Almeida , Angolan representative in the CPLP - whose headquarters are in Lisbon, Portugal - sent separate messages to Angola's new president, João Lourenço, and vice president, Bornito de Sousa.

The Angolan ambassador to Sweden, Nordic Countries and Baltic States, Isaías Jaime Vilinga, also congratulated João Lourenço on being elected President of the Republic of Angola.

The diplomat stresses in his letter that the election of João Lourenço reflects the recognition of his human, political, technical and professional qualities.

João Lourenço has also been congratulated by the chairman of the Angolan Association of Hotels and Resorts (AHRA), Armindo César Sibingo.

João Lourenço was the presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA party in the August 23 polls.

The MPLA and its presidential candidate won the polls with 61.07 per cent of the votes.