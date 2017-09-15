Angola: Bié - Over 10.000 Peasant Families Get Agricultural Inputs

Camacupa — Eighteen thousand four hundred thirty-five peasant families will benefit from fertilizers, seeds and other means of production for the present agricultural campaign (2017/2018), in the municipality of Camacupa, central Bié province.

The guarantee is from the head of the Institute of Agrarian Development (IDA), Quintas Orlando.

According to him, this support that the peasant families will receive from the IDA is included in the Local Government Rural Extension Programme and MOSAP -II, Family Agriculture Development and Marketing Project.

For this agricultural campaign, Quintas Orlando has foreseen to open 1. 500 hectares of land, for diverse cultures. So, he urged the peasants to strive for good results and raise the quality of their lives.