Angola - Universal Seguro Insurer Changes Brand to Fidelidade Angola

Luanda — Universal Seguros is now called Fidelidade Angola since Wednesday, ANGOP learnt through a press release.

"With this change, the insurer emphasizes the value of the word and its meaning in the relationship with customers and partners, with which it intends to increasingly narrow its commercial activities, based on a vast and varied portfolio of products and services", reads the note.

The campaign to change the brand will have a global investment of 500 million Kwanza and the partner companies chosen for this change, mainly Angolans, are responsible for the communication campaign, changes of points of sale and offices, merchandising and media plan.

Universal Seguros started its activity in October in 2011 and opened its first branch in April 2013 in the Kinaxixe zone in Luanda.

It has always had as mission to participate actively in the development of the Angolan economy, through the global offer of insurance products, following an independent and ethical position, capable of promoting synergies with its shareholders and other partners.

Fidelidade, which has been in business since 1808, is the leading insurer in the Portuguese market, both in life and non-life, with a market share of around 27.7%.

The company is present in the various insurance business segments and benefits from the largest network in Portugal, with a presence in several countries, namely Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Spain, France and Macao.

Universal Seguros is an Angolan insurance company that offers solutions for the Life and Non-Life branches, which benefits from the participation of Fidelidade. From now on, it will also assume the designation and the Fidelidade brand in Angola.

Fidelidade Angola will continue with the work carried out so far by Universal Seguros, maintaining the existing products and sub-brands: health, automobile, multi-risk, life, work accidents and travel, among others.