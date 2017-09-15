12 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Sends Message of Condolences to Countries of the Caribbean That Are Affected By Hurricane Irma

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, His Excellency President Jacob Zuma has conveyed a message of condolences to the Governments and people of the countries of the Caribbean that have been affected by Hurricane Irma, especially families and relatives of all the victims.

The category 5 Hurricane Irma was the largest and most devastating in years, resulting in flooding and storm surges that have occurred between 6 and 11 September 2017. The unprecedented floods have killed dozens and destroyed infrastructure in the Caribbean, displacing many citizens from their homes.

President Zuma said: "South Africa enjoys cordial relations with the countries and peoples of the Caribbean and joins the international community in expressing our deepest empathy and solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas. On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, I wish to send my condolences to the Governments of the respective countries, particularly the families and relatives of those affected by the tragedy".

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Removal of Explicit Videos of Woman Linked to Deputy President Ordered

Businessman Kenny Kunene has been ordered to remove a sexually explicit video and photographs of an unnamed woman… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.