On behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, His Excellency President Jacob Zuma has conveyed a message of condolences to the Governments and people of the countries of the Caribbean that have been affected by Hurricane Irma, especially families and relatives of all the victims.

The category 5 Hurricane Irma was the largest and most devastating in years, resulting in flooding and storm surges that have occurred between 6 and 11 September 2017. The unprecedented floods have killed dozens and destroyed infrastructure in the Caribbean, displacing many citizens from their homes.

President Zuma said: "South Africa enjoys cordial relations with the countries and peoples of the Caribbean and joins the international community in expressing our deepest empathy and solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas. On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, I wish to send my condolences to the Governments of the respective countries, particularly the families and relatives of those affected by the tragedy".

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation