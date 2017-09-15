14 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiangi Assures of Adequate Security Arrangements Ahead of Oct 17 Poll

Mombasa — The government says adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the October 17 repeat Presidential polls are undertaken in a peaceful environment.

Speaking during a press conference, Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi stated that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will be facilitated with everything they need to conduct the poll.

He stressed that security will be provided during and after the elections stating that leaders who engage in hate speech will be dealt with firmly.

He added that no one will be spared regardless of status or party affiliation.

