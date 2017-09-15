14 September 2017

Morocco: Govt. Set to Take Up Education Challenge, Its Head Says

Rabat — Head of government Saâd Eddine El Othmani said on Thursday that the cabinet is determined to take up the challenge of education, a top priority sector.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, marked by a presentation by education minister on data related to the new school year 2017-2018, El Othmani announced that financial and human means allocated to this sector were upped due to this field's importance for producing competent executives that would serve the homeland and humanity.

As for the outcome, the top official said that the government is mobilized to come up with tangible results and meet the expectations of citizens and stakeholders.

On this occasion, the head of government asked the ministers to serve the homeland and the citizens and adopt a policy of proximity, noting that the cabinet members have elaborated programs to conduct field visits to the different regions and monitor the projects under way.

El Othmani commended the visit paid by a government delegation to Laayoune to enquire about the progress of projects carried out under the development program for the southern provinces.

He also announced the setting up of a unit at the level of the head of government department, made up of experts tasked with supervising large-scale projects and programs launched in the different Moroccan regions, notably remote areas.

