Kenya: City Businesses Given One Week to Pay for Unified Permits

Nairobi City County government has given business owners one week to pay for the unified business permits.

The county government consolidated all business-related licenses into one and has given those doing business until September 20, 2017 to pay up.

In September 2016, the county introduced new unified business permit, which consolidates five permits that are needed to start and operate a business.

They comprised of fire clearance, advertising signage, health certificate, food hygiene and business permit.

"Notice is hereby given to all members of the business community and the public at large who have not paid for unified business permit for the year 2017 to do so on or before September 20, 2017," read a statement by the acting County Secretary Leboo ole Morintant.

Mr Leboo added that the county has automated 14 revenue streams and is in the process of automating all the remaining 122.

The business owners ere required to pay for the services through the e-JijiPay electronic system as the county no longer accepts cash.

"No cash payment will be accepted at the City Hall office and all other outlets, only banker's cheque, EFTs and M-Pesa payments shall be accepted by the bank," said Mr Leboo.