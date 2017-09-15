Kenya: Court Clears Stephen Soi to Travel

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) deputy treasurer Stephen Soi has been cleared by a Nairobi court to attend the 21st Commonwealth Games seminar in Gold Coast, Australia.

However, Soi, who is facing corruption and abuse of office charges emanating from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games debacle where he was Team Kenya's Chef de Mission.

Soi, who had been barred from travelling outside the country as condition for his bail, was cleared on Friday by Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku at Milimani Law Courts.

Nock Secretary General Francis Paul confirmed that Soi, who was Team Kenya's Chef de Mission in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, will travel to Gold Coast as Africa Commonwealth Games Federations' coordinator.

Paul said Soi had not been appointed Team Kenya's Chef de Mission. "That is not true," said Paul.

However, in his invitation letter dated February 12, this year, Soi was been referred to as Team Kenya's Chef de Mission and was invited to join the Commonwealth Games Working Group.

Soi was charged alongside Paul and Nock second vice-president Pius Ochieng over the mismanagement of Team Kenya at the Rio Olympic Games.