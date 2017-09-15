15 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Clears Stephen Soi to Travel

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Munguti and Ayumba Ayodi

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) deputy treasurer Stephen Soi has been cleared by a Nairobi court to attend the 21st Commonwealth Games seminar in Gold Coast, Australia.

However, Soi, who is facing corruption and abuse of office charges emanating from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games debacle where he was Team Kenya's Chef de Mission.

Soi, who had been barred from travelling outside the country as condition for his bail, was cleared on Friday by Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku at Milimani Law Courts.

Nock Secretary General Francis Paul confirmed that Soi, who was Team Kenya's Chef de Mission in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, will travel to Gold Coast as Africa Commonwealth Games Federations' coordinator.

Paul said Soi had not been appointed Team Kenya's Chef de Mission. "That is not true," said Paul.

However, in his invitation letter dated February 12, this year, Soi was been referred to as Team Kenya's Chef de Mission and was invited to join the Commonwealth Games Working Group.

Soi was charged alongside Paul and Nock second vice-president Pius Ochieng over the mismanagement of Team Kenya at the Rio Olympic Games.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.