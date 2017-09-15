15 September 2017

Kenya: President Kenyatta Freezes Foreign Travel as Part of Austerity Measures

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — State officers seeking to travel out of the country will have to seek approval from President Uhuru Kenyatta according to new regulations released by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

According to the directive, Principal Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers, and board members of State Corporations who have always got clearance from Kinyua will now have to be approved by the Head of State.

"This is to notify you that it has been decided that until further advised otherwise, no government official will travel outside the country without clearance by the President," it stated.

It indicates that no government official will be allowed to travel outside the country without clearance from the President.

