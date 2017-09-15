15 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Quick Thinking Cop Helps Deliver Baby At Police Station

A quick thinking police constable helped a woman in labour deliver her baby at the Mlungisi police station in the Eastern Cape on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said a woman had arrived at the station on Thursday night, with labour pains, and had asked the police to assist her by calling an ambulance.

Mdleleni said the baby had other plans, however, and decided to arrive there and then.

"Constable Nomakhaya Xezu quickly closed the door and assisted the lady, who gave birth to a healthy baby boy," she said.

Mdleleni said the police at the station had nicknamed the boy GACS, which is the name of the system used by the police to log their successes.

Mdleleni said the ambulance had later arrived and transported mother and child to the Frontier Hospital.

"They are both in good health and doing well," she said.

Acting station commander Lieutenant Colonel Xolani Salinger commended Xezu for her quick thinking and "guts".

"Her acts validate that no person must be turned away from the police station."

