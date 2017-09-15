15 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: R74 Million Funding for Western Cape Drought

Tagged:

Related Topics

Government has allocated R74 million in relief funding to respond to the persistent drought in the Western Cape.

"South Africa is a water-stressed country and the persistent drought conditions in parts of the country are a reminder to all people to save every drop by using water wisely and sparingly," a statement released by Cabinet on Thursday said.

Cabinet reiterated its call to all in South Africa to ensure water conservation is exercised daily.

"Although efforts to save water help ease the pressure on water sources the lower than normal seasonal rain reported in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal is evidence that more needs to be done to conserve water," Cabinet said.

The Inter-Ministerial Task Team on Drought, led by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, continues to monitor the drought conditions and offer the required support through relevant sector departments to mitigate the situation.

"The Department of Water and Sanitation is also making progress with preparations for the implementation of the Berg River to Voelvlei Augmentation Scheme.

"The record of the decision for the Environmental Impact Assessment should be granted by the end of September," Cabinet said.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane has since directed the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority to raise the finance and implement the project.

"They have already started engaging with major users and will shortly be approaching the Minister for concurrence with the Minister of Finance for borrowing limits for the project," Cabinet said.

Cabinet expressed gratitude to those in South Africa who have heeded the call to save water.

South Africa

Removal of Explicit Videos of Woman Linked to Deputy President Ordered

Businessman Kenny Kunene has been ordered to remove a sexually explicit video and photographs of an unnamed woman… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.