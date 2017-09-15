South Africa: R74 Million Funding for Western Cape Drought

Government has allocated R74 million in relief funding to respond to the persistent drought in the Western Cape.

"South Africa is a water-stressed country and the persistent drought conditions in parts of the country are a reminder to all people to save every drop by using water wisely and sparingly," a statement released by Cabinet on Thursday said.

Cabinet reiterated its call to all in South Africa to ensure water conservation is exercised daily.

"Although efforts to save water help ease the pressure on water sources the lower than normal seasonal rain reported in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal is evidence that more needs to be done to conserve water," Cabinet said.

The Inter-Ministerial Task Team on Drought, led by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, continues to monitor the drought conditions and offer the required support through relevant sector departments to mitigate the situation.

"The Department of Water and Sanitation is also making progress with preparations for the implementation of the Berg River to Voelvlei Augmentation Scheme.

"The record of the decision for the Environmental Impact Assessment should be granted by the end of September," Cabinet said.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane has since directed the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority to raise the finance and implement the project.

"They have already started engaging with major users and will shortly be approaching the Minister for concurrence with the Minister of Finance for borrowing limits for the project," Cabinet said.

Cabinet expressed gratitude to those in South Africa who have heeded the call to save water.