15 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Kenya: Actress Lupita Joins in Fund Raising

Photo: Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram
Lupita joins in fundraising.

Award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o joined other celebrities in the US to help raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston and Hurricane Irma in Florida, in the Hand in Hand Telethon campaign that has raised more than $14 million.

Hollywood stars gave their contributions in different ways, including manning the help line telephones while others sang in the benefits concert and donated food stuffs and money.

The money raised will be used to aid the victims from the two hurricanes.

"Thank you for calling in! $14M raised and counting! Hurricane Relief #handinhand," wrote Lupita Nyongo on her Instagram page.

Hurricane Harvey became the first major hurricane in the USA since Wilma in 2005. It mostly affected people in Texas and its environs.

Hurricane Irma is currently still active causing its havoc in the state of Florida.

At least 70 people died during Hurricane Harvey, and 22 deaths have been reported in the U.S. from Hurricane Irma.

