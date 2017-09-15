15 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Total Enriches Lives With Access to Solar Energy

With the launch of the first solar-powered service station, in Onigbagbo, Lagos on June 12, 2014, Total Nigeria Plc became the pioneer of solar services in West Africa. In line with its "Committed to Better Energy" ambition, the construction of this first solar-powered service station was part of efforts aimed at providing energy solutions that are efficient and environmentally friendly. The solar-powered photovoltaic (PV) panels on its forecourt roof convert the sun's rays into electricity. This electricity is used to supply renewable energy to power the entire service station. It also features zero emissions of harmful green house gases and zero noise pollution.

As part of its commitment to creating better energy, Total Nigeria Plc expanded its solar energy solutions with the introduction of Solar Home Solutions (SHS) and Solar Hybrid Solutions. Total Solar Home Solutions is a solar inverter kit that comprises high quality panels from Sunpower , one of the world renowned manufacturers of the most efficient solar panels. These panels come with a 25-year warranty but have an expected lifespan of over 40 years, a solar inverter (five years warranty) and batteries of premium quality. These products are designed for households and industrial applications respectively. The load capacity starts from 1.5kVa. The introduction of these products assures Nigerians of a reliable, consistent and eco-friendly source of power with great savings on energy cost amongst other benefits.

Total Solar Home Solutions are already being installed in homes across the country and are professionally installed and maintained to ensure seamless operations without human intervention. These solutions can be purchased through Blackbit outlets and other authorised distributors nationwide.

In his words, Jean-Philippe Torres, Managing Director, Total Nigeria Plc, "satisfying our unique customer needs is very important to Total, which is why Total is dedicated to continuous investment in research and innovation in pursuit of developing renewable energy products and services of the highest quality. This pursuit has led to the development of the Solar Energy Solutions from the Total Energy Solutions brand, tailored to meet a wide range of home energy needs."

