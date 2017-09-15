Nigeria: 'Ultimate Commander' Presents National Peace Torch to Dalung

Universal Professional Wrestling Federation's (UPWF) world heavyweight champion, Ambassador Osita Offor, also known as De Ultimate Commander yesterday presented the National Peace Project Torch to Youth and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung in Abuja.

The Peace Torch, which is billed to traverse the 36 states of the federation and Abuja, is aimed at creating awareness for Nigerian youths on the need to live peacefully and harmoniously with one another irrespective of their tribes, religion, age or ethnic affinity.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Advisory board Dr. Mike Okiro solicited a collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Federal Government to give unflinching support to the Peace Project.

"Our visit is to solicit collaboration and support for our programme, the National Peace Project. Sports all over the world is a unifying factor and Nigeria is not an exception. We want to take advantage of that to see if we can bring peace to the teeming youths in Nigeria through our sport, wrestling.

"We also want President Muhammadu Buhari to coordinate the states to ensure that the governors equally lend their support, especially Enugu State, where the title fight will be held. We want other states to send representatives to cheer the Ultimate Commander to victory.

"Kindly present this Peace Unity Torch to Mr. President to show that sports is a unifying factor. Say no to violence. Say yes to sports," Dr. Okiro said.

The Ultimate Commander also said that the Unity Torch will be presented to all the states of the federation, including the state governors and the FCT Minister.

"The idea is to raise Peace signatories from all stakeholders of peace and unity of this nation. We equally want to be part of the history that will create a platform for people to understand that it is better to talk peace than to talk violence. We are using wrestling, music and entertainment to champion the cause because we are role models to the youth and youths like sports and music," he said.Responding, Dalung thanked the board for their mission, saying that having been created as a country, Nigerians have no choice but to live together as brothers and sisters.

"I want to appeal to Nigerians that the idea being muted and supported by these great minds for the unity of the country is an idea that every right thinking Nigerian must embrace. We must live together in peace and unity.

"For the young people, the challenges of unemployment, the excruciating trauma of hunger and poverty ravaging the land exists but it is not a good reason for us to go for the other option. The best is for us to be united so that we can solve the problem.

" I want to assure you that we will take steps to secure the buy-in of Mr. President in this particular project. We will also appeal to our traditional rulers and religions leaders across the country to key into this project.

"The governors of the various states will be the greatest beneficiaries of this project because if at the end of the day we are able to promote peace in the various states, they should also be fair to us to support us with part of their security vote."

The Peace Project is a charity event using sports to drum up support for a peaceful coexistence among Nigerians especially, the youths. The National Peace Torch tour starts later this month through November, while the charity event, which includes the Legends Battle for Peace Challenge, will hold in Enugu on December 8.