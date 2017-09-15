15 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 30 Killed in Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr

An auto accident on the Lagos-Ibadan highway caused the death of 30 people on Thursday night.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.

Mr. Kazeem said the accident occurred at about 8 p.m. at Km 95 around the Elebolo Quary Area on the Ibadan axis of the road.

According to him, 10 other persons were injured in the crash involving 40 persons and two Mazda buses.

"The crash occurred at a construction site, and it resulted from route and speed violations.

"This has further underscored the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi's advice to motorists to avoid night journeys, be careful around construction sites and drive within approved speed limits," he said.

Mr. Kazeem said rescue operations by FRSC officials, who arrived at the scene minutes after the incident, ended at 2:42 a.m. on Friday.

He disclosed that the corpses were deposited at Adeoyo Yemetu Hospital mortuary, Ibadan.

The injured were taken to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, and Adeoyo Yemetu Hospital, he added.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Govt Moves to Decrease Waiting Time for Patients

The Federal Government has been urged to provide adequate medical staff, infrastructure and staff training as part of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.