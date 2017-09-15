14 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Head of Govt. Meets With Congo's Deputy PM

Rabat — Head of government Saâd Eddine El Othmani met, on Thursday in Rabat, with Congo's deputy prime minister and foreign minister Léonard She Okitundu, who is on a working visit to Morocco.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their satisfaction with the friendship and cooperation ties between the two countries and their determination to broaden bilateral cooperation on socio-economic development, according to a statement issued by the Head of Government's Department.

The two parties also discussed promising opportunities for cooperation and partnership in several areas, notably education and vocational training, health, infrastructure, agricultural technology, renewable energy and sustainable development, the same source added.

On this occasion, the Head of Government expressed the Kingdom's total willingness to provide all forms of support to development initiatives for the benefit of the friendly Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), within the framework of the wise royal policy in the service of Africa, which gives priority to African integration and South-South cooperation.

