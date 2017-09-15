15 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria's d'Tigers Face Very Tough Senegal in Afrobasket Semis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jide Alaka

Nigeria's D'Tigers are the defending champions while Friday opponents, Senegal are trying to reach the final for the first time since 2005.

The Senegalese are undefeated in Tunisia and have amassed 316 points over four victories, while D'Tigers have posted 351 points for three victories and a defeat.

And they have history. On the way to their historic first ever triumph two years ago; D'Tigers beat Senegal 88-79 in the semi-final before beating Angola in the final.

One of the Senegalese players, who lost to Nigeria in 2015, Gorgui Dieng, told the FIBA Afrobasket website that his team would be ready for Nigeria, after defeating Angola in the quarters.

"We are going to step by step tomorrow [Friday], and we'll try to be ready.

"Nigeria have a good team. [Ike] Diogu plays for so long for the national team, and he is playing so well right now."

Dieng added: "It's going to be a good game."

And rookie D'Tigers' coach, Alex Nwora, with his team of new national team players revealed his team is getting better game-by-game.

"At this point, there are no pushovers. These guys are new to this environment, but they have done more than I expected. Tomorrow [Friday], we are going to give our best."

The winner will meet either of Morocco or hosts, Tunisia; who meet in the second semi-final.

Nigeria

Cholera - Borno Death Toll Hits 44

Death toll as a result of cholera outbreak in Borno State has risen to 44, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Haruna… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.