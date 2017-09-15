Liberia: Horton Gives Reasons for Endorsing Boakai

An eminent Liberian with a significant record of service in government and non-governmental institutions has endorsed Unity Party (UP) standard bearer Joseph Boakai and vice standard bearer Emmanuel Nuquay as the right people to succeed the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf regime.

Francis L. M. Horton, otherwise referred to as "Chu-Chu," made his intention clear to the media yesterday at his Old Road residence.

Mr. Horton served as deputy governor of the Central Bank (formerly National Bank of Liberia), chairman of Liberia Telecommunications Corporation, vice president of Jaycees International, among others.

He identified numerous points, which he believes must be attributes of a person to lead Liberia after President Sirleaf.

According to him, besides being a natural born citizen of Liberia, anyone wishing to be president must be be imbibed with moral and ethical attributes that characterize a person of honesty, sincerity, kindness, forgiveness and understanding. The candidate must have moral and ethical attributes that must be espoused in their behavior and family life, within the community, and in their political and civil pursuits and involvements as well as in the workplace and social environment.

He added that candidates must be principled, disciplined and sober minded. He sees the Boakai-Nuquay ticket as the best option that he and his family are supporting because, he said, it is the "first among equals."

Additionally, Mr. Horton named experience in private and public sector management, respect for customs, traditions and culture; nationalism and patriotism as other attributes needed in a person that must be elected President of Liberia.

His standard for a person to be elected to the presidency encompasses avoidance of corruption, fear of God, religious freedom and belief in the global concept of "One world."

Mr. Horton said though the National Elections Commission (NEC) has qualified all the candidates that will contest the election, who he said are competent, he nonetheless sees the Joseph Boakai-Emmanuel Nuquay ticket as the right one.

With respect to how well he knows Boakai, Horton said he and the Vice President at one point served as legal counsel and president of Jaycees, respectively.

"I found Mr. Boakai to be an astute and responsible person; unassuming and effectively diligent," he said.

Because of Nuquay's hard work and commitment marked by discipline and passion, his colleagues saw it befitting to elect him as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Horton observed.

People are saying a lot about Boakai and Nuquay during the campaign, but Horton said he is yet to hear their connection to any unethical practices that are contrary to the values he outlined as attributes of leaders that should be elected.

Mr. Horton is the chairman of the Board of Deacons at the Saint Simon Baptist Church. He also operates the Operation Mass Support (OpMASS), his church's choir.

With about 25 members of his group in attendance at the declaration, Horton called on them to rise up on Saturday, September 16, to march and demonstrate support at the launch of Boakai's campaign in Monrovia.