15 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tobiko Holds Off On IEBC Action Pending Full Supreme Court Verdict

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko says he can only charge selected Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials after the full Supreme Court ruling nullifying the Presidential election comes out.

This is after 12 Civil Society Organisations sought the arrest and prosecution of top electoral officials for allegedly compromising the August 8 polls.

In a statement, Tobiko stated that it is unclear who is to take the blame for the irregularities cited by the Supreme Court Judges.

"In order for me to be able to give clear, precise and specific directives to the Inspector General of Police or any such other criminal investigative agencies as may be appropriate and so as to facilitate a holistic and comprehensive investigation, I am of the considered view that it would be proper to await delivery of the detailed and reasoned judgment of the Supreme Court which as indicated by the judges will contain the particulars and substance of the irregularities and illegalities found to have been committed by the IEBC," he said in a statement.

"I would like to assure you that this office takes seriously its constitutional and legal mandate and obligations," he further stated.

The Consortium under the Kura Yangu, Sura Yangu led by ICJ's Njonjo Mue has been pushing for the resignation and prosecution of IEBC officials they believe contributed to the unsigned forms and the alleged hacking.

On Wednesday, they held a demonstration to the IEBC offices at Anniversary Towers where they handed a petition to Commissioner Roselyn Akombe, urging affected officials to quit.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.