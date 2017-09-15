Kenya: Tobiko Holds Off On IEBC Action Pending Full Supreme Court Verdict

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko says he can only charge selected Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials after the full Supreme Court ruling nullifying the Presidential election comes out.

This is after 12 Civil Society Organisations sought the arrest and prosecution of top electoral officials for allegedly compromising the August 8 polls.

In a statement, Tobiko stated that it is unclear who is to take the blame for the irregularities cited by the Supreme Court Judges.

"In order for me to be able to give clear, precise and specific directives to the Inspector General of Police or any such other criminal investigative agencies as may be appropriate and so as to facilitate a holistic and comprehensive investigation, I am of the considered view that it would be proper to await delivery of the detailed and reasoned judgment of the Supreme Court which as indicated by the judges will contain the particulars and substance of the irregularities and illegalities found to have been committed by the IEBC," he said in a statement.

"I would like to assure you that this office takes seriously its constitutional and legal mandate and obligations," he further stated.

The Consortium under the Kura Yangu, Sura Yangu led by ICJ's Njonjo Mue has been pushing for the resignation and prosecution of IEBC officials they believe contributed to the unsigned forms and the alleged hacking.

On Wednesday, they held a demonstration to the IEBC offices at Anniversary Towers where they handed a petition to Commissioner Roselyn Akombe, urging affected officials to quit.