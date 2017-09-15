Uganda: Weekend Guide - Tekno and Mr Eazi Live in Concert

This evening at the Lugogo cricket oval, singers Tekno and Mr Eazi will be performing live, alongside various local artistes.

Time: 5pm till midnight.

Entrance: Shs 30,000, VIP Shs 70,000.

RUGBY SEVENS CIRCUIT FINALS

This Saturday, the Rugby sevens circuit winds down at Legends rugby grounds. All teams will be participating.

Time: 10am till 7pm.

Entrance: Shs 10,000.

FUBA LEAGUE

This evening at the YMCA, Ndejje Angels will play Our Saviour; while UCU Canons will take on JKL Dolphins.

LEGENDS SUPER SATURDAY

Legends bar has its Super Saturday, with DJ Crim spinning the discs all night long.

Entrance: Free.

LIVE BAND KARAOKE @ JAZZ VILLE

If you are a fan of band music, then Jazzville Bugolobi is the place to be this evening as Code 9 band performs some of your best jams starting at 9pm.

Entrance: Shs 10,000.

MOROCCAN POOL PARTY @ CAYENNE LOUNGE

This Sunday, it's the Moroccan pool party at Cayenne lounge in Bukoto. Come party all night long to hits played by DJ Roja and Slick Stuart.

Time: 9pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

CARIBBEAN POOL CHILLS @ SKY BEACH LOUNGE

Freedom City rooftop's Sky beach lounge presents the 'Caribbean pool chills' this Sunday starting at 7pm. Come swim and chill in the jacuzzi while enjoying music by DJ Crim.

Time: 10pm till late.

Entrance: Shs 5,000.

FAME LOUNGE CRAZY SATURDAY

On Saturday, it's the Funkiest ladies night, with discounts on shots for the women.

Time: 4pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

THE KAMPALA PAINTBALL TOURNAMENT 2017

This Saturday, the paintball tournament is back at Kamooflage, Munyonyo.

Time: 11:00am to 6:00pm.

Fee: Shs 10,000.

FASHION CORP SALES

There is a sale of cultural wear this Saturday and Sunday at Taloso workshop, Bugolobi.

Time: 10:00am till 03:00pm

AW'OLWATUUKA FUN DAY

There will be childhood games from this Sunday to Monday at the Uganda museum.

Entrance: Shs 20,000 for adults and Shs 10,000 for the children.

MAURICE KIRYA LIVE

Maurice Kirya will be live in concert this Sunday at Protea hotel, Kampala.

Time: 8pm till late.

Entrance: Shs 200,000.

DONS BAR IN SAAWA YA BEER

This Saturday, there will be a promotion dubbed Saawa ya Beer at Dons bar along Kampala road. Get four bottles of Bell Lager at Shs 10,000 all night long.

Time: 8pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

BUBBLES

Friday and Saturday: Party time.

DJs play all the best local and garage music until late.

Entrance: Shs 5,000. Members: free.

GUVNOR

This evening, it is the Snapoff party, with various guest DJs. Come snap away all night. There will be free WiFi all night long.

Time: 9pm till dawn.

Entrance: Free.

On Saturday, it will be Saturday night fever. Come listen to a variety of music played by various deejays.

Time: 9pm till late.

Entrance: Shs 30,000.

LIQUID SILK @ VILLAGE MALL

On Saturday, there will be a surprise live band performance from 9pm till late.

On Sunday, it is Sunday soul with barbeque. Come listen to smooth ballads all evening, from 7pm till late.

Entrance: Free throughout the week.

BAT VALLEY THEATRE

The Bakayimbila Dramactors will be having their new play, The Bongo, this Friday. It will go throughout the weekend.

Time: 2pm and 7pm.

Entrance: Shs 10,000.

NATIONAL THEATRE

Every Monday is Jam session in front of the theatre with different artistes showcasing their skills.

Time: 8:30pm till late.

Entrance: Free.

Wednesday is Latin flavor nite with salsa and rumba, starting at 7:30pm in the auditorium.

Entrance: Free.

Thursday, Fun Factory present their latest comedy skits.

Time: 8pm to 10pm.