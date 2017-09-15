Kenya: Vikings Next in Telkom's Firing Line

Champions Telkom will be hoping to maintain their 100 percent record as they kickstart their 2017 Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League second leg campaign against Vikings at City Park Stadium on Saturday.

This is one of the 12 matches set for this weekend in Nairobi, Kakamega and Mombasa.

Gunning for a record 20th title, Telkom had an impressive first leg campaign where they won all their matches and conceded no goal. They currently lead the standings with 30 points from 10 matches, scoring an impressive 70 goals.

These stats make them overwhelming favourites not only for this afternoon's match but also the league title.

Telkom coach Jos Openda is hoping for more of the same in this half of the season, but has challenged his charges to maintain their shape.

"There is not much we can change from our performance in the first leg and the objective is just to maintain it and ensure we don't get complacent," Openda told Nation Sport.

Kenyan international striker Audrey Omaido, who currently leads the scoring chart with 17 goals, will start upfront alongside the evergreen Jackline Mwangi - who has 14 goals.

Vikings, who lost the reverse fixture 5-0, will be hoping for an improved performance against the champions.

"We need to be in our best because they (Telkom) can rip you apart if you give them any chance," warned Vikings coach Clyde Mbaha.

USIU-A TARGET TOP SPOT

In another women's encounter, second-placed United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans will play Multimedia University. A win for Spartans, who play four hours before Telkom, will take them top of the standings.

The Spartans warmed up for today's clash with a 3-0 win over Kenyatta University Titans on Wednesday to move to 28 points.

In the men's Premier League battle, three matches are lined up today. Bottom placed Technical University of Kenya (TUK) will be hoping to shock USIU-A to secure only their second win of the season.

TUK have found the going tough on their debut season in the top-flight and are strong candidates to face the axe.

Wazalendo, who are currently fourth on the table, will tackle Nakuru Hockey Club as they seek to topple Greensharks from third spot while Chase Sailors will be away in Kakamega to play Western Jaguars.

Onn Sunday, 2012 champions Nairobi Sikh Union will be hoping to continue with their winning ways when they take on Nakuru.

Kenyatta University's Vultures will lock horns with Greensharks, while Parkroad Badgers will battle the struggling Kenya College of Accountancy (KCAU) students in the other matches.

In the men's National League, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) will be up against Wazalendo Youth, while Mvita XI will entertain Daystar University in Mombasa.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)

Saturday

Men's Premier: Jaguars v Chase Sailors (3pm) - Kakamega, TUK v USIU-A (4pm), Wazalendo v Nakuru (6pm)

Women's Premier: Multimedia v USIU-A (10am), Telkom v Vikings (2pm)

Men's National, JKUAT v Wazalendo Youth (12pm), Mvita XI v Daystar (3pm) Mombasa

Sunday

Men's Premier: Sikh Union v Nakuru (9am), KU v Greensharks (1pm), Parkroad Badgers v KCAU (5pm)

Men's National: Karate Axiom v UON (11am), Impala v Wazalendo Masters (3pm)