Kenya: Incognito Tero Mdee Releases New Gospel Song

Tero Mdee, once the hottest secular music TV host, looks unrecognizable in her first single.

The gospel song, titled Taa Ya Miguu Yangu was released on September 11.

Strangely, she goes by the name Nancy Hebron (her husband is called Hebron Kisamo) making her completely incognito.

Indeed, most Kenyans only learnt of the new song after Tero’s sister, Vanesa Mdee, shared it on her Instagram.

In the song, a rather conservative Tero, is dressed in long flowing and near baggy outfits.

This is in stark contrast to the Tero most Kenyans were used to.

The former presenter of StraightUp , a programme that showcased secular songs on KTN , was known for low cut, body-hugging mini-dresses and tight trousers

She was common in social circles.

The song is also done completely in Swahili. Once, Tero disclosed that her parents would punish her for speaking Swahili instead of English.