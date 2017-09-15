Nigeria: PDP Crisis Is Over in Kebbi - Party Chieftain

Birnin Kebbi — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Kebbi State thursday said the internal crisis bedeviling the party was over, as the two factions had resolved to work together to move the party to greater heights.

Speaking with THISDAY in Birnin Kebbi, the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee in the state, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, stated that the two warring factions led by Alhaji Ali Bagudo and Ibrahim Dan Illela, had reconciled for the progress of the party in the state.

He maintained that the elders of the party had during the PDP stakeholders meeting last week, agreed to unite and work hard to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Dingyadi noted that the PDP in Kebbi state had solid structures at the grassroots but lacked purposeful leadership as a result of squabble between the two factions.

According to him, it was based on the foregoing that the caretaker committee was mandated by the national leadership of the party to set up party structures in the state

"The biggest challenge in PDP in Kebbi state is division within the party. The national headquarters dissolved all the structures and set up a 26-member caretaker committee under the leadership of Senator Abdallah Wali.

"Our assignment is to set up party structures at the ward, local and state levels that will be acceptable to all as well as ensure unity and cohesion among the members.

"We are not in Kebbi to recognise any faction but to unite them and create a solid platform that will enable the party win elections.

"So we are happy that the elders of the party have given us maximum support including former Minister of Special Duties Kabiru Turaki which made our work easier," he said.

He emphasised that PDP would soon bounce back in the state, saying the APC failed in meeting the yearnings of the people.

Dingyadi posited that those who left PDP as a result of the imbroglio were now making efforts to return to the party.

"As you are aware, APC is a party built on lies and propaganda. Majority of people in APC are former PDP members. They left PDP because of the leadership crisis in Kebbi.

"And now that the party is making efforts towards reconciliation, they are showing serious interest to return back. I am assuring them that our door is open for all," he stressed.

The Secretary assured all members of the party that the committee would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring fairness and level playing ground for all.