Kenya: Youth Tell MP to Withdraw Petition Against CJ Maraga

A youth political lobby group from Mount Kenya region has faulted Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu over his petition seeking the removal of Chief Justice David Maraga from office over the Supreme Court ruling that nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's August 8 victory.

Mr Linford Mutembei, who is the chairman of a youth lobby group dubbed Mount Kenya Youth Caucus, said all Jubilee leaders should unanimously distance themselves from the MP's petition which was filed on Thursday.

Jubilee MPs, he said, should also prevail up the first-time lawmaker to withdraw the petition, and also issue an apology.

CRACKS WITHIN JUBILEE

Mr Mutembei warned that the move by the MP could lead to cracks within Jubilee, especially in Nyanza region where a section of leaders allied to the party have already started complaining.

According to Mr Mutembei, the move, which he described as populist, was not only time barred, but also misinformed.

He said from the press statement issued by the Abagusii leaders condemning it, if not resolved, it is likely to create a rift within the Jubilee leadership in region.

SOLIDIFY SUPPORT

"Jubilee leadership, which is seeking to solidify support from across the country cannot afford to start dividing itself by having some of its members misinformed moves or reckless statements which could annoy Kenyans from certain regions," Mr Mutembei told journalist in Kiambu Town Friday.

He added, "Jubilee MPs, especially those from Mount Kenya must distance themselves from the MP's petition, and also ask him to not only withdraw [it], but also issue a public apology."

According to Mr Mutembei, it is unwise to seek to remove from office an individual in charge of an independent institution when he or she does something that does not please a certain party without following due process.

"What Ngunjiri is doing it not any different from what Nasa is fond of, picking up fights with almost everybody in government because they do not dance to their tune and demanding their sacking. We cannot be condemning Nasa over their unreasonable fights with IEBC, yet our MP [is] conducting [himself] in a similar manner buy initiating a process to sack the CJ due to his ruling, unless we are cut from the same cloth," he said.