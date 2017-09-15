Liberia: Ellen Welcome to CDC

Opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is welcoming ruling Unity Party (UP's) immediate past standard bearer President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf and her family to join the CDC, ahead of the October 10, 2017 representatives and presidential elections.

CDC National Chairman Nathaniel McGill told a local radio talk show in Monrovia Thursday, 14 September that there is nothing wrong with the President going over to the CDC in helping to secure the presidential bid of former soccer legend Sen. George Weah.

Chairman McGill's statement comes in the wake of growing speculations that President Sirleaf and her son, Mr. Robert Sirleaf is supporting the CDC covertly.McGill says as far as he is concerned as head of the opposition party, there is no documentation or anything to indicate that the President and her son are supporting the CDC instead of the governing UP.

According to the CDC stalwart, the party welcomes anyone who has the desire of coming on board to support the presidential bid of onetime World's best footballer, Mr. Weah.

Notwithstanding, Mr. McGill is arguing that President Sirleaf is on record of declaring her support to her vice president Mr. Joseph Nyumah Boakai for the presidency. He observes that since that pronouncement by the president, she has not changed her mind as far his record can show.

But in the midst of such debate, Mr. McGill insists that the CDC will be graciously happy to receive such person. "It is just propaganda from the governing party and other political parties here. If the president is supporting us, it will be an open thing. But what I know is that the President pledged her support to Vice President Boakai who is her vice president," Mr. McGill says.

While welcoming the President to the CDC, he notes that she is a Liberian that has a voting right, adding that the CDC is not here to discriminate among voters or Liberians.

Responding to allegation that jailed former President Charles Taylor is campaigning from his jail cell in the United Kingdom for the CDC, Chairman McGill says it is impossible for anyone to say Taylor is meddling into Liberian politics.

He boasts that the CDC has the numerical and political strength to win the 2017 elections on a first round basis. He claims that Mr. Taylor, whose ex-wife Sen. Jewel Howard - Taylor is Weah's running mate, does not have the fundamental right to campaign from behind bars.

According to Mr. McGill, if Mr. Taylor is campaigning from his prison cell, those in whose custody he has been placed will say it and not someone who is here in Liberia. "These are creation of cheap propaganda speed," he says.

Commenting on the alleged assassination plot on Sen. Weah, McGill calls on the officials and investigation experts of the Liberian National Police (LNP) to further probe the allegation beyond the scope.

He stresses that the CDC is not taking the allegation lightly, as it borders on the life of their standard bearer.

He notes that the naming of Businessman and Unity Party Stalwart George Bobby Kailondo by alleged assassins, speaks volume.

Police investigators have determined here that the suspects in question have been holding frequent and persistent communications with partisans of the CDC, including Jefferson Koijee and Sackor since early August and even after the party launched its rally on 19 August, the day they claimed Weah's assassination was set for.

But Mr. McGill insists that the CDC is watching with keen interest, the outcome of the investigation, saying the life of Mr. Weah will not be threatened by anyone, not even Kailondo or the Unity Party.