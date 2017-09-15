Liberia: Boakai Warns Against Electing Footballer As President

Vice president Joseph N. Boakai is warning Liberians against electing a footballer as Liberia's president, cautioning them that such mistake would see them being kicked around like football after a long suffering the country has gone through.

Mr. Boakai who wants to succeed President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf on ruling Unity Party (UP) ticket, said on Wednesday, 13 September in Chicken Soup Factory that this October presidential election is not a football game, thus urging Liberians to make the right choice.

Mr. Boakai is one of 20 presidential candidates, among whom is Liberia's former international soccer star now Sen. George Weah of opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The UP presidential candidate cautions his supporters that this election is not the time for cup of rice, and the time to collect money from politicians, but to make the right choice.

Mr. Boakia promises safe drinking water and good road networks, market buildings and schools to accommodate marketeers' children, when he is elected president.

Mr. Boakai says he has spent all of his life here, and his children live here and school here, unlike other candidates who do not live here along with their families to get their children schooled here.

He informed his partisans that being number one on the ballot paper indicates that it is their time, and at the same time encouraged them to vote him as their next president comes October 10.

At the closure of the program, the group Network for Boakai's Presidency donated One Million Liberian Dollars to the Boakai Team as their contribution towards the campaign process.