15 September 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Boakai Warns Against Electing Footballer As President

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel P. Kamara

Vice president Joseph N. Boakai is warning Liberians against electing a footballer as Liberia's president, cautioning them that such mistake would see them being kicked around like football after a long suffering the country has gone through.

Mr. Boakai who wants to succeed President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf on ruling Unity Party (UP) ticket, said on Wednesday, 13 September in Chicken Soup Factory that this October presidential election is not a football game, thus urging Liberians to make the right choice.

Mr. Boakai is one of 20 presidential candidates, among whom is Liberia's former international soccer star now Sen. George Weah of opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The UP presidential candidate cautions his supporters that this election is not the time for cup of rice, and the time to collect money from politicians, but to make the right choice.

Mr. Boakia promises safe drinking water and good road networks, market buildings and schools to accommodate marketeers' children, when he is elected president.

Mr. Boakai says he has spent all of his life here, and his children live here and school here, unlike other candidates who do not live here along with their families to get their children schooled here.

He informed his partisans that being number one on the ballot paper indicates that it is their time, and at the same time encouraged them to vote him as their next president comes October 10.

At the closure of the program, the group Network for Boakai's Presidency donated One Million Liberian Dollars to the Boakai Team as their contribution towards the campaign process.

Liberia

Looking Up to Benoni Urey - Disabled Community Craves Inclusion

The All Liberian Party (ALP) will be launching its elections campaign in a matter of hours and thousands of partisans… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.