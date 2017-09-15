Liberia: Independent Candidate Jacob Barnes Evicted

One of Montserrado County District #8 independent representative candidates Mr. Jacob Barnes has been evicted and his campaign office subsequently demolished completely by order of the Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Our reporter who witnessed the demolition exercise of Mr. Barnes' campaign office on Tuesday, 12 September on 5th Street, Sinkor says Sheriff from the Court were backed by several armed officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in the operation.

The demolition was carried out, using yellow machine to burst structures on a parcel of land in Sinkor that the affected candidate others had earlier been ordered to vacate.

Information gathered by our reporter suggests that the independent candidate and several other occupants with mini businesses on the land were ordered to vacate the property following a ruling from the Court.

A court ruling is said to have given right of the land to a woman who has not been identified by this paper. Instead of vacating the property, Mr. Barnes and the rest of the affected occupants were said to have ignored the court's ruling and continued to occupy the property.

Their stay on the property is said to have resulted to a court action in which an eviction order was released finally during which structures on the land were demolished.

The situation is said to have displaced Mr. Barnes, compelling him to immediately secure his office materials that were removed from the building during the demolition.

In his displacement, Mr. Barnes is said to have sought refuge at the house of a female contender who preferred not to be named, to help him store his campaign office items including computers, chairs and desks, among others.

Our source adds that Mr. Barnes was on one of his campaign tours of the district when the demolition started at his office. He is said to have been assisted by some of his neighbors in securing some of his items from the demolished office prior to his arrival on the scene.

Some of Mr. Barnes' opponents, who did not want to be named, say it is shocking news when they learn that the evicted candidate's campaign office was demolished for his refusal to vacate the land along with the other people.

They also allege that all those on the property in question were provided sufficient time that would have allowed them to find new places to avoid such an embarrassing situation that they have encountered.

The independent candidate who is politically displaced could not be seen for comment despite several attempts made from the day of the incident up Thursday, 14 September at the demolition site.