Kenya: See the Sh12 Million Toy That Got Lillian Muli Excited

Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli is over the moon after acquiring her new to a Range Rover road beast.

So excited is the celebrity TV anchor, she could not help displaying the luxury sport car to her 115,000 followers on Insatgram.

She then followed up the pic with a message to congratulate herself.

She posted: Folake, gimme love oh. Na you dey catch my shot ohkeep calm and Love muRange.

The post has so far gotten 1,500 likes.

The 2014 Range Rover car is currently trading at between Sh8 to 12 million in the local market