Kenyatta Asks Nyeri MP to Drop Maraga Petition

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday told Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu to drop a petition seeking to kick out Chief Justice David Maraga.

Addressing leaders from Central Kenya at Sagana lodge, President Kenyatta asked the MP to "to leave the Judiciary alone."

"We have agreed to go back to the voters and go to the ballot," he said.

He however called on the Judiciary and electoral agency to facilitate smooth elections on October 17 as ordered by the Supreme Court.

FORCE

"Don't think that just because we will are silent you will force things down our throat," he said.

To the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission, President Kenyatta asked its officials to stop holding night meetings.

"We do not want night meeting, we just want an election," he said expressing confidence that he will win.

The President seemed to echo claims by his deputy, William Ruto who has in the recent pasty claimed that IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has been holding night meetings with the opposition.

The President also took a swipe at the opposition, accusing its leaders of plotting to get a share in the government by sabotaging elections.

CAMPAIGNS

He said IEBC is an independent body and should be allowed to work without interference.

He asked each county to set up an all-inclusive committee that will lead the presidential campaigns in their region

The President spoke even as Jubilee Party parliamentary leadership reached out to Mr Wambugu to drop the petition against the CJ.

Speaking at Parliament buildings Friday, the leaders of majority Mr Aden Duale (National Assembly) and Mr Kipchumba Murkomen (Senate) said the petition belongs to Mr Wambugu as an individual and not the jubilee party.

"We have had a discussion with Wambugu and other Jubilee MPs with a possibility to withdraw the petition. We also want to categorically state that the petition is not a jubilee affair," Mr Duale, who is also the Garissa Township MP.

Isiolo Senator Ms Fatuma Dullo (deputy majority leader) and her Nakuru counterpart Ms Susan Kihika (majority whip) also attended the briefing.